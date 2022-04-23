TIFTON — Young adults ages 13-17 years old can enjoy immersive experiences and prepare themselves for the future as part of the Youth Volunteer Program at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture this summer.
“The program is designed to offer (students) an opportunity to learn about the past, gain hands-on experience for the modern professional environment, and prepare them to become active participants in their community,” GMA Assistant Director Sara Hand said. “Along the way, youth volunteers make new friends, discover new skills, and earn volunteer hours.”
In-person information sessions about the program will be held on Saturday and April 30 from 10 a.m.-noon at the GMA Country Store. These sessions provide an opportunity for interested young adults and their parents to learn more about the program, ask questions, meet museum staff, and pick up registration information.
First year youth volunteer Daniela Gomez noted her experience as being “mind-blowing and perspective changing.”
“I have been given the opportunity to try new things and learn history about our town that I would have never known if I hadn’t volunteered here,” Gomez said.
Erynn Allison is a seasoned youth volunteer who has volunteered at the GMA since 2019. She enthusiastically describes her time at the museum.
“The volunteer program at the GMA was a life-changing experience,” Allison said. “It connected me with the past, and the leadership skills I learned have pushed me to be a better version of myself.”
Youth apprentices volunteer a minimum of 30 hours during the summer and another 30 hours during the school year to assist with interpretation and museum operations including special events. Many of the students enjoy volunteering well beyond the minimum required hours as they discover numerous different avenues to get involved in museum operations.
“Students who are interested in acting, agriculture, history, natural resources and/or communication are great candidates,” Hand said. “However, the program is available to any student seeking to learn new skills and inspiration to explore new experiences.”
The summer portion of the youth volunteer program begins on May 25 and continues through the end of June. The summer schedule for youth volunteers usually includes activities on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in June. Youth volunteers also may choose to volunteer additional days during June and into July as their schedule permits.
For more information on the Youth Volunteer Program, interested persons can contact Hand at (229) 391-5208 or at sfhand@abac.edu.
