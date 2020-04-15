ATLANTA – Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia announced that 97 Georgia airports will receive $411 million, including $338 million to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Stability (CARES) Act that Congress passed last month.
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded approximately $10 billion in grants to airports across the country to help replace lost revenue and support airport operations and services, including payroll and utilities.
“As home to the world’s busiest airport, Georgia has been particularly hard-hit by reduced air travel,” Perdue said in a news release. “Declining revenues are forcing airports to choose between paying their bills and making payroll. The CARES Act funding, in addition to targeted assistance for domestic airlines, will help shore up this strategic industry and save thousands of quality jobs.”
“Whether it’s the Masters in Augusta, the Saint Patrick’s Day celebration in Savannah, the Cherry Blossom festival in Macon, a Saturday in Athens for UGA football or any of our beautiful beaches, Georgia is a travel destination for many,” Loeffler said. “As a hub for tourism and home to the busiest airport in the nation, Georgia has been hit hard by the dramatic decrease in air travel due to the coronavirus. These grants will help Georgia airports maintain their crucial operations, pay employees and ensure they’ll be ready to operate at full capacity when it’s safe for all of us to travel again.”
Perdue and Loeffler both voted in favor of the CARES Act, which has already provided nearly $800 million for Georgia hospitals and health care providers.
