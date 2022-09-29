dnr.png

In an operation that included the Georgia DNR's Law Enforcement Division, undercover agents and investigators uncovered 2,434 pounds of illegal fish purchased and transported across three different states by a Georgia resident.

ATLANTA -- After a two-year joint investigation conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Office of Law Enforcement, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, and Alabama’s Department of Natural Resources Marine Resources Division and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, on Sept. 23, Cuong D. Bui of Georgia was sentenced to five years of probation, a $25,000 fine, and 300 hours of community service for illegally buying and selling fish across state lines.

Undercover agents and investigators uncovered 2,434 pounds of illegal fish purchased and transported across three different states, a violation of the Lacey Act.

