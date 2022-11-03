Early-Voting-Cobb-County-980x735.jpg

Across the country, election workers and voters are growing increasingly concerned about the threats of voter intimidation at the polls.

 File Photo

PHOENIX — The two outdoor ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County are both unassuming — secure metal boxes, about the size of blue mailboxes, located just outside county buildings.

But in recent weeks, they’ve at times been monitored by volunteers with far-right organizations, prompted by former President Trump’s claims of widespread fraud and misinformation about drop boxes, according to lawsuits challenging their conduct.

