textile mill.jpg

The Chattooga River flows past Mount Vernon Mills in Trion. Owners of the mill have agreed, under pressure, to stop using pollutants that go into the river. 

 Brian Stansberry/Wikipedia Commons via Georgia Reporter

ROME -- Under pressure, a South Carolina-based manufacturing company has agreed to stop using PFAS-containing products at a major textile mill in northwest Georgia.

Mount Vernon Mills will permanently eliminate use of all per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances by the end of the year at its Trion facility, which is about 30 miles north of Rome, according to a proposed consent decree filed with the U.S. District Court of North Georgia.

