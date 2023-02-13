Some 225 tourism officials are in Albany through Wednesday for the 2023 Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus’ annual conference. For additional conference photos, go to AlbanyHerald.com.
ALBANY — For more than 200 tourism professionals, Albany was the destination on Monday for the start of the Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus’ Annual Conference being hosted in the city.
About 225 were expected to show up for the Monday-Wednesday conference that will give tourism specialists the opportunity to take in the sights and tastes of Dougherty County.
The itinerary gives the host Albany Convention and Business Bureau the opportunity to show off area businesses and attractions, including the Resora Village, downtown Albany, Radium Springs, Chehaw Park & Zoo, Albany Civil Rights Institute and others.
The participants gathered during a Monday-afternoon welcoming and opening session at the Hilton Garden Inn during which Rutha Mae Harris, one of the original Albany Freedom Singers, sang the National Anthem.
“They’ve already been in town, eating,” Rashelle Minix, executive director of the Albany CVB, said of the tourism professionals. “This is 2 1/2 days of tourism, classes and continuing education.”
The 2023 gathering is the first convention for CVBs held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and is the first time Albany has hosted since 2007.
This year’s convention also will include the Georgia Tourism Awards Dinner, which will be held on Wednesday at Chehaw.
Tourism and events are picking up in the region, local officials noted, and in addition to showcasing the city, the conference participants will be spending money at area restaurants and other businesses.