THOMASVILLE -- Donna Faulkner Barron, the daughter of Roy Faulkner, will speak at the Thomasville History Center on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Barron is co-author of “The Man Who Carved Stone Mountain,” a book about her father, who was the chief carver of the Confederate Memorial Carving at Stone Mountain Park.
The event is free and open to the public and sponsored by the John B. Gordon Chapter 383 United Daughters of the Confederacy. Barron will also sign copies of her book, which will be available for purchase at the event for $20 each. Light refreshments will be provided by the UDC chapter.
“We are excited to have Donna Barron speak at the Thomasville History Center on Feb. 18 about her father’s role in the carving of Stone Mountain, and we encourage everyone to attend this historical program,” Mary Margaret Quiggle, president of the John B. Gordon Chapter 383, said.
Donna Faulkner Barron is the oldest daughter of Roy Faulkner and was raised in Covington with her brother and two sisters. She attended Dekalb Area Tech in Clarkston, where she completed her degree in secretarial science. She then worked as a stenographer with the Georgia State Labor Department for five years. Next, Barron began an adventure serving as her father’s assistant, where she helped compile records using her secretarial skills. In the mid-1980s, she served as secretary to Faulkner, who was the curator of the Stone Mountain Carving Museum, which was open for a couple of years before closing.
Some 30 years later, Donna Faulkner Barron, along with her father and Kay Stowe Jones wrote the book “The Man Who Carved Stone Mountain.”
“What an honor and privilege to work side by side with my dad to tell his story and share his legacy forever," Barron said of the book-writing experience. "I am sure Roy is up in heaven looking down and thinking, 'I am so glad I invested the money in Donna's education so that one day I could be proud of her accomplishments. Job well done.'”
Attendees can learn more about Faulkner, “The Man Who Carved Stone Mountain,” when his daughter presents a special program at the Thomasville History Center, located at 725 North Dawson St. The event is sponsored by the John B. Gordon Chapter 383 UDC, a nonprofit heritage organization whose objectives are historical, educational, benevolent, memorial and patriotic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.