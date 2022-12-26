warthog defense.jfif

Items in the recently passed defense bill include funding for A-10 fighter aircraft and HH-60W helicopters at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta.

ATLANTA — President Biden signed the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act Friday, legislation that approves Fiscal 2023 funding requests for Georgia military bases from St. Marys to Marietta.

The annual defense bill represents a 10% increase over what the Pentagon received during the last federal fiscal year and 5% more than the Biden administration sought from Congress.

