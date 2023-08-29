Georgia biologists seekk to keep chronic wasting disease among deer out of the state

Chronic wasting disease has not been detected in Georgia, and the state Department of Natural Resources wants to keep it that way.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to play their role in preventing the spread of chronic wasting disease in deer into the state.

The disease has not been detected in Georgia and individuals can help make sure it stays out.

Recommended for you

PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

With the construction of the Dr. Anthony O. Parker Transportation Academy the Albany Technical College family will honor the late president who was enthusiastic about diesel mechanics and other transportation-related instruction while at the helm. The facility is expected to be completed in … Click for more.PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

0
0
0
0
0