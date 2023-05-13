ATLANTA — The state Board of Education has adopted a new set of “Georgia-grown” standards for English/language arts (ELA) instruction in public schools, the last step in abandoning the federal standards known as Common Core.

As was the case with new math standards the board adopted in August 2021, the ELA standards were driven by teachers with input from educational leaders, parents, students, business and industry leaders, and community members.

