Georgia Bureau of Investigation legal services director receives Eagle Award

DECATUR — Georga Bureau of Investigaton Legal Services Director Michael Carlson is the recipient of the Eagle Award granted by Georgia's United States Attorneys, Bobby Christine of the Southern District of Georgia, Charlie Peeler of the Middle District of Georgia, and BJay Pak of the Northern District of Georgia.
The presentation was made last week at a reception held by Georgia’s U.S. attorneys in conjunction with the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia’s summer conference and host Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson.
Christine said the Eagle Award represents the highest honor that Georgia’s three United States Attorneys can bestow to a state-level attorney.
“We are very proud of Mike for this achievement from our three great U.S. attorneys, and it recognizes his contributions to public safety for over two decades,” GBI Director Vic Reynolds said.
The award’s inscription reads:
"Michael Scott Carlson
Attorney, Educator, Public Servant
In recognition of 22 years of service to the citizens of Georgia and leadership and crafting a comprehensive, strategic approach to combating gang violence.
Presented By The United States Attorneys of Georgia
July 21, 2019."