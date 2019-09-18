TIFTON — The Tifton Police Department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into an in-custody death on Saturday.
Preliminary information indicates that, on Saturday evening, Tifton police responded to a suspicious person call in the vicinity of 12th Street. While en route to the area, an officer saw a man, identified as Christopher Caudle, 37, riding a bicycle in the middle of the roadway.
The officer stopped and made contact with Caudle. During a pat-down of his clothing, suspected drugs were recovered, and Caudle was taken into custody. During transport to the Tift County Jail, Caudle became unresponsive, at which time the officer removed Caudle from the patrol vehicle and began CPR.
Caudle was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was performed on Caudle at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon with results pending.
Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Tift Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.