PELHAM — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Pelham Police Department, arrested Ricky Carl Davis, 47, on Tuesday for the murder of Kenneth “Keith” Cooper, GBI officials said in a news release.
Davis is charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion, kidnapping and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
At approximately 6:20 p.m. on July 19, the GBI was requested by the Pelham Police Department to assist in a death investigation after Cooper was found deceased in the front yard of his residence at 122 David St.
Anyone who has information pertaining to this death investigation is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090 or the Pelham Police Department at (229) 294-6000.