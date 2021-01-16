ATLANTA -- The Gold Dome in Atlanta is surrounded by uniforms of green and blue amidst heightened security ahead of the Wednesday inauguration of President-elect Biden.
In scenes reminiscent of the days of security measures taken following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, many capitol buildings across the country are surrounded by armed troops as states brace for potential protests and violence.
Federal authorities have warned of possible mass protests across the country in the days leading up to the inauguration. And some internet message boards have included suggestions of protesters to come packing weapons.
The warnings came on the heels of the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.
At the Georgia Capitol last week, state Rep. Gerald Greene said the increased security measures are palpable. The Cuthbert Republican was in Atlanta for Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State address on Thursday and spoke to The Herald afterward.
Combined with the current spike in COVID-19 cases, Greene said the atmosphere was unlike anything he has experienced in his nearly 40 years in the body.
“It’s the first time we’ve been to a session with armed guards circling the Capitol,” he said. “With COVID, it’s been really tough.”
Georgia National Guard troops were posted outside, and Georgia State Patrol presence was heavy outside the building as well, the lawmaker said. The presence of armed personnel inside the building also was heavier, and legislators have been warned to be alert, Greene said.
“They have been talking to us about security, just being aware of your surroundings,” he said. “They (instructed) us to be cautious in the parking garage; if you see anything suspicious to report it.”
Greene’s colleague, state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, a Dawson Democrat, was at home on the day of the governor's speech after being diagnosed with COVID-19, he said.
In the last few days Greene has lost friends in Fort Gaines and Cuthbert to the disease. Earlier in the week, he said he had scrambled to find a hospital bed for a seriously ill man in the hospital in Blakely.
After efforts to find an intensive care unit with an available ventilator were unsuccessful, a flight was arranged to take the patient to Savannah, where there was a space available, Greene said.
“He died before the helicopter got there,” the state legislator said.
When Appropriations Committee members get to work on Tuesday, Greene said they will face another first as the number of lawmakers will be limited and presentations from departments will be conducted online instead of in person.
“It’s so different from all the years I’ve been there,” Greene said. “Only a very limited number will be in person, and most of the presenters from the departments will do that virtually.”
Kemp has assured lawmakers that the state’s revenues are holding up, despite the circumstances, so no major budget cuts are necessary this year, Greene said. Last year the state made significant cuts, particularly in education.
One priority identified by the governor is a $1,000 payment to the state’s teachers.
“The governor said we don’t have to raise taxes, we don’t have to do layoffs or (furlough) days at home,” Greene said.
