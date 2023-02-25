ATLANTA – Farms hold a central role in Georgia's history, having formed the economic, cultural and family foundation for generations. Some farms have been continuously operating for more than 100 years and deserve recognition for their historical importance. This year the Georgia Centennial Farm Program celebrates its 30th year of honoring the contributions of farm families throughout Georgia.
The Georgia Centennial Farm Program was created to draw attention to historic farms and to encourage their preservation. Since 1993, the program has recognized more than 700 farms around the state. Nominees must be a working farm with a minimum of 10 acres of the original purchase, actively involved in agricultural production, and must generate at least $1,000 in annual farm-generated income. In addition, farms must have been continuously farmed by members of the same family for at least 100 years.
Qualifying Georgia Centennial Farms are honored each October at an awards ceremony at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry.
The Georgia Centennial Farm Program is administered by the Historic Preservation Division of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Georgia Farm Bureau Federation, Georgia Department of Agriculture, Georgia EMC, Georgia National Fair and Agricenter, and UGA Cooperative Extension.