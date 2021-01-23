ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber has announced the recipients of this year’s Small Diverse Business program memberships. Eight diverse businesses -- Atlanta Girls’ School, A-Action Inc., SPECS Management, The Gift of Knowledge Hub, Raymond Engineering, Wiring Solutions, MMT Design House, and SpeedPro Marietta -- will have the opportunity to take full advantage of a one-year membership to the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. The program, launched in the fall of 2020 and sponsored by Fiserv, embodies the chamber’s vision for promoting diversity through leadership programs with an intentional focus on equity and inclusion as part of the state’s small business ecosystem.
“Georgia Chamber membership via the Small Diverse Business program enables these businesses to obtain access to affordable health care benefits, return-to-work training programs, local and statewide events, and information through a state-level advocacy and engagement organization,” Chris Clark, president & CEO of the Georgia Chamber, said. “We are proud to work with member corporations like Fiserv to foster a more inclusive business environment and welcome these eight new companies to the chamber family.”
Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, sponsored the Small Diverse Business program by funding the eight Georgia Chamber memberships for the year. Fiserv has significant operations in Georgia and is a technology provider to thousands of small businesses across the state through its Clover point-of-sale platform.
“We have the opportunity when we are building back from the effects of COVID-19 to build inclusion into our very recovery efforts and new systems and partnerships we create together,” Vivian Greentree, head of global corporate citizenship at Fiserv, said. “We are so proud to work with the Georgia Chamber to use both our platforms to expand access, opportunity, resources, and the ability for small, diverse businesses to network within the Georgia Chamber’s vast entrepreneurial landscape.”
The Small Diverse Business program will continue with applications for the 2022 year opening this fall. Visit www.gachamber.com/smalldiversebusiness to stay informed on when opportunities will be available. For more information on this program and other resources through the state’s largest business advocacy organization, visit www.gachamber.com.
