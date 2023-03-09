ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber, the state’s largest business advocacy organization, convenor, and future caster, announced a new sustainability partnership Thursday with Woodard & Curran.
“We believe this collaboration will not only benefit our members, but also contribute to a more sustainable future for the state of Georgia,” Chamber President & CEO Chris Clark said in a news release.
Woodard & Curran is an integrated science, engineering, design-build, and operations company specializing in water and environmental projects. With a bench of multidisciplinary professionals, the firm’s Sustainability & ESG service line partners with clients to build and expand sustainability strategies that increase profitability, improve prospects for future performance, and bind both employees and customers to a stronger sense of collective mission.
“Woodard & Curran’s partnership with the Georgia Chamber reflects a shared vision of economic opportunity that balances sustainability and profitability,” Dave MacDonald, the business development leader for Woodard & Curran, said. “We’re excited to connect with chamber members to share our expertise and evolve our understanding of their industries’ business continuity needs.”
To deepen corporate coordination, engagement, and planning, Woodard & Curran will be the Presenting Sponsor for the Future of Sustainability hosted by the Georgia Chamber on July 12 at The Coca-Cola Company - Atlanta Office Campus. This one-day seminar will bring together corporate ESG and sustainability managers with conservation professionals to share best practices, discuss policy, and long-term opportunities for collaboration.