ATLANTA -- The Georgia Chamber of Commerce formally endorsed U.S. Sen. David Perdue for re-election, citing his outstanding record of defending free enterprise, creating jobs, and supporting small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
"Georgia has been named the best state in the country in which to do business for seven consecutive years, and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce plays a huge role in maintaining that business-friendly climate," Perdue said in a news release. "Since the beginning of COVID-19, the Georgia Chamber has stepped up to support our communities, make sure their members have the latest information about relief, and help coordinate critical small business loans.
"Before this crisis, we led the greatest economic turnaround in U.S. history that created 7.5 million new jobs and helped 6.6 million people pull themselves out of poverty. We had the highest middle-class income ever measured, the lowest overall unemployment in 50 years, and the lowest African American, Asian and Hispanic unemployment ever measured. As we focus on rebuilding the economy and defeating this virus, I am committed to making sure that our free enterprise system, which is the backbone of our freedom in America, remains strong for our children and our grandchildren.”
"The Georgia Chamber endorses Sen. Perdue because he truly knows and cares about Georgia small businesses, our large employers, family farmers, foresters and manufacturers," Chamber President/CEO Chris Clark said. "He has grown up in Georgia's communities, attended Georgia schools, and he actually knows Georgia's hard workers, seniors, and students. We have watched him tackle big and small issues from deepening the Port of Savannah to supporting the Marine Corp Logistics Base in Albany and securing funding for Georgia's family farmers. Sen. Perdue has consistently reached across the aisle and across the state. He has the heart of a true public servant and is exactly what we need in Washington, D.C."
Before joining the U.S. Senate, Perdue had a 40-year business career, during which he created thousands of American jobs and served as a Fortune 500 CEO of Dollar General and Reebok athletic brand. Perdue has a record of delivering results for the people of Georgia and is a steadfast defender of the principles that make our country great: economic opportunity for everybody, limited government, and individual liberty. Over the past four years, he has worked with President Trump to change the direction of the country and delivered the largest economic turnaround in history prior to COVID-19.
During COVID-19, Perdue championed the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 1.5 million Georgia jobs have been saved by the PPP and roughly $14.7 billion in loans were provided as a lifeline to more than 174,000 Georgia small businesses and workers across the state.
