OCILLA -- The Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the state's leading business advocacy organization, has endorsed Tyler Harper for Agriculture Commissioner.
As a seventh-generation farmer, state senator, and small business owner, the chamber said Harper has "a proven record of delivering results and fighting for our farmers, producers, and consumers across the state."
"As a state senator, Tyler has supported major economic development projects in rural and urban Georgia, helped reduce burdensome regulations, increased access to rural broadband, and championed our state's No. 1 industry," chamber officials noted in making the endorsement. "As Agriculture Commissioner, Tyler will work with the chamber and business leaders across the state to ensure that agriculture remains the No. 1 industry for generations to come."
The candidate said agriculture helps secure jobs for Georgians.
“I am honored to receive the Georgia Chamber of Commerce's endorsement in our race for Agriculture Commissioner," Harper said. "As a seventh-generation farmer and small business owner, I know how important it is to expand job growth and job creation, invest in the next generation of agriculture, and fight back against federal overreach and burdensome regulations.
"As a state senator, I have been proud to work with the Georgia Chamber to help grow and expand our agriculture industry — which has helped make Georgia the best place to do business eight years running. As Agriculture Commissioner, I look forward to working with job creators across the state to deliver funding to our farmers in record time, empower our local and family farms, expand rural broadband and support our state's No. 1 industry for generations to come."
"The Georgia Chamber of Commerce and our statewide membership are proud to endorse Tyler Harper in the race for Georgia's Agriculture Commissioner," Georgia Chamber Chief Public Affairs Officer David Raynor said. "We know that Tyler's proven record as a state senator and business leader will serve our state's No. 1 industry well once elected. The chamber appreciates our long-standing working relationship with Sen. Harper, and we look forward to continuing our work with him and the Department of Agriculture to build a better state for business."
