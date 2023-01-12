UHS-PRUITT CORPORATION NEIL PRUITT

ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber announced the transition of its leadership, with Neil Pruitt succeeding Ben Tarbutton III as chairman. Tarbutton, the president of Sandersville Railroad Company, served as the chairman of the Georgia Chamber for 2022 and will continue to serve on the Executive Committee for 2023 as Immediate Past Chair.

Pruitt is president and CEO of PruittHealth. For more than 50 years, PruittHealth has ensured the peace of mind of its patients, residents, clients and their families through its commitment to quality health care.

