ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber announced the transition of its leadership, with Neil Pruitt succeeding Ben Tarbutton III as chairman. Tarbutton, the president of Sandersville Railroad Company, served as the chairman of the Georgia Chamber for 2022 and will continue to serve on the Executive Committee for 2023 as Immediate Past Chair.
Pruitt is president and CEO of PruittHealth. For more than 50 years, PruittHealth has ensured the peace of mind of its patients, residents, clients and their families through its commitment to quality health care.
“I am honored to lead this incredible organization for 2023," he said. "In the coming year, we will focus on setting bold economic goals, working with businesses and governmental leaders to address infrastructure, business climate and work force and talent development."
“Neil understands the importance of health care and the impact it has on the overall economic health of our state," Chamber President/CEO Chris Clark said in a news release. "He has a rich history of service to this state and nation. Before starting his Chamber service, he chaired the state Board of Regents and the American Health Care Association. He led his industry through the pandemic and knows first-hand the importance of working with government leaders and partners around Georgia."
The 2023 Georgia Chamber Executive Committee took office Wednesday at the Chamber’s annual Eggs & Issues Breakfast. The Executive Committee provides leadership through the development of pro-growth policy, effective advocacy, support for economic development and quality investor services.
The full GCC Executive Committee and their affiliations includes:
2023 Chairman -- Neil Pruitt, Chairman & CEO, PruittHealth;
2023 Vice Chair -- Pedro Cherry, President & CEO, Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas;
Immediate Past Chair -- Ben Tarbutton III, President, Sandersville Railroad Company;
Government Affairs Council Chair -- Kevin Perry, President & CEO, Georgia Beverage Association;
Political Affairs Council Chair -- Stephanie Kindregan, Vice President, External Affairs, UnitedHealth Group;
Operations Council Chair -- Dan Krause, Senior Vice President, State Farm Insurance;
Foundation Chair -- Ed Elkins, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Norfolk Southern Corporation.