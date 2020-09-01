TIFTON – The Georgia Chamber has hired Tiffany Holmes to fill the role of regional manager of the organization's the Tifton Office.
Holmes will spearhead rural initiatives and community relations for the statewide business organization and will work with the chamber team to identify and execute relevant programs, communication, and information essential to fostering and leading a pro-business climate.
“I am excited to take my experience and knowledge to the next level, serving a broader audience in Georgia and facilitating connection for our rural communities,” Holmes said in a news release. “This is an opportunity that I do not take lightly, and I look forward to engaging with the members and partners of the Georgia Chamber as we work to raise the tide for all in the state.”
Holmes comes with more than a decade of experience in local business development. Prior to her role with the chamber, she served as executive director of the Brooks County Development Authority in Quitman, where she received the 2018 Professional of the Year award by the Quitman-Brooks County Chamber of Commerce. Her experience also bridges both local chamber and private sector industries, having formerly worked for the Quitman-Brooks Chamber as well as serving as a licensed commercial real estate professional.
“Tiffany has the experience and background needed to support a strong focus on, and presence in, our rural Georgia communities," Morgan Law, chief experience officer at the Georgia Chamber, said. "We are pleased to have her onboard and look forward to growing our rural programs and initiatives with her as part of the team.”
Holmes holds a B.A. in speech communications from Valdosta State University and currently resides in Quitman with her three children.
For more information on the Georgia Chamber, visit www.gachamber.com.
