BRUNSWICK – The Georgia Chamber announced the grand opening of its third office location in partnership with the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce. This location will serve the coastal area business community and complements the Chamber’s Center for Rural Prosperity in Tifton and headquarters in Atlanta.
“We are excited to officially open our third office location at the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber," Georgia Chamber President and CEO Chris Clark said. "As we plan our state’s future, being a voice for business across all regions of Georgia is paramount to our legislative activity and ability to maintain Georgia’s top business climate.”
Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber, added, “Our partnership with the Georgia Chamber will ensure broader support of the business community up and down the coast, and we look forward to growing our economy as a result of this enhanced chamber presence in our region.”
A grand opening ceremony was held on June 8 at Silver Bluff Brewing Company and was sponsored by the Coastal Area District Development Authority.
“Collaborative planning for the future of our great state is key to continued growth, and we are excited to have a Georgia Chamber office opening right here in Brunswick,” Andrew Standard, the chief executive officer of CADDA added.
The Georgia Chamber Brunswick Office will be staffed by Vice President of Government Affairs Cosby Johnson. For more information on the chamber’s vision, mission and programs, visit www.gachamber.com.
