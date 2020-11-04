ATLANTA — The Georgia Chamber has officially released its 2019-2020 Legislative Scorecard, highlighting how elected officials voted on the business community’s top issues during the most recent legislative biennium. With hundreds of bills introduced and debated each legislative session, the Georgia Chamber’s legislative team, along with its members, identifies the most impactful issues to businesses throughout the state by designating them as “scorecard bills.”
“The Georgia Chamber serves our business community through strong legislative action driven by the input and recommendations of our members,” David Raynor, chief public affairs officer for the Georgia Chamber, said in a news release. “This scorecard reflects how our members believe Georgia’s delegation voted in favor of business during the 2019-2020 session. Georgia legislators need input from the business community to make strong, confident decisions moving forward, and we believe this scorecard process delivers timely and relevant information that will help them accomplish that goal in the next term.”
The 2019-2020 Scorecard includes issues addressing education, health care, legal reform, taxation and transportation. It is now live and can be found at www.gachamberscore.com. The site currently includes a synopsis of each bill and reflects how legislators voted on these issues as well as the final letter grade they earned based on the combined votes for the two-year term.
For questions or more information on the Georgia Chamber Scorecard, contact Raynor at draynor@gachamber.com. For more information on the Chamber’s public affairs activity, visit www.gachamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.