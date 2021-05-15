ALBANY -- When many of Georgia's top-level leaders come to south Georgia, natives tend to dismiss their words as condescending, knowing all too well that most haven't touched base in the region except to hunt at an area plantation or stop off on their way down to Florida's beaches.
But Chris Clark is different. Born to the region (a Fitzgerald native), when Clark -- the president/CEO of the Georgia Chamber -- talks of south Georgia's economic strengths and weaknesses, there is a true sense that he knows what he's talking about. And people listen.
"When you come to things like this, you usually get a canned speech from some Atlanta big-wig who couldn't muster his way out of a good south Georgia wood lot," one participant at the recent Reimagined New Georgia Economy event at Chehaw Park's Education Center, at which Clark was the speaker, said, demanding a vow of anonymity before he'd allow his quotes to be used. "But Chris Clark is one of our own. He's not here just to blow smoke. When he talks, people who are smart listen."
Before taking the helm of the Georgia Chamber in 2010, Clark served as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and as Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Economic Development among other positions. He graduated (and here, south Georgians say "Bless his heart") from Georgia Southern University before completing requirements for his master's degree at Georgia College and State University.
Under Clark's guidance, the Georgia Chamber is the only chamber of commerce in the world to win Chamber of the Year two years in a row from two separate organizations. The Georgia Chamber represents almost 50,000 members in every county of the state with a diverse cross-section of more than 600 industry divisions. The chamber focuses on advocacy for free enterprise, policy development, business and economic development, and political activity and also runs a small business insurance plan through its Chamber Services division.
With state economics currently tightly bound to a divisive partisan political culture, Clark said at the Chehaw event that the chamber is "business-partisan."
"We're not Republican or Democrat; we're a business-partisan organization," the Georgia Chamber president said. "One of the reasons for this tour, as a matter of fact, is the need to work more on inclusivity. We've done the research; we've seen the demographics in our state. We need more minority businesses: Latino businesses, black-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses. Because a truth we've found is, in Georgia, minority businesses don't have same accessibility capabilities.
"That's why the chamber is taking specific actions to ensure accessibility."
Clark said he and chamber officials are engaged in the Reimagined New Georgia Economy Tour whose first stop was in Albany to spur businesses to start looking and planning for a future that was "accelerated exponentially by the virus."
"Things that we saw happening 10-15 years down the road, we're now looking at happening in five, seven, eight years,' he said. "We are looking at the way COVID impacted our state's economy, how we're rebounding from the pandemic and compiling data. We're going to use the feedback we gather to guide the strategy for the businesses that are preparing for a post-COVID world.
"We last did a tour like this six years ago, and we sought answers to vital business questions from elected officials and business owners. We've increased the number of questions, and now we're seeking input. We'll aggregate the data, and that's what will drive our strategy."
Clark said the chamber also will share its data with state elected officials.
"It's going to be necessary to work with the legislature differently on some of these bigger issues," he said. "For instance, our tax system is based on an economy of 20 years ago. We're looking now at an economy that, in 20 years, is going to be 97% e-commerce. We can't wait 10, 20 years to start addressing these issues."
Expect Clark and the chamber to address them head-on. It's the south Georgia way.
