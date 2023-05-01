georgia cities.jpg

ATLANTA – Georgia City Solutions, the Georgia Municipal Association’s nonprofit, will hold its inaugural Community Impact Awards event at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta on May 18. The event will showcase the impactful and innovative work GCS is doing to help Georgia cities thrive and provide all residents with opportunities to reach their full potential.

“Georgia City Solutions was created to help cities address the major challenges which may be holding cities back and preventing them and their residents from reaching their full potential,” GCS Board Chair Kirby Thompson said in a news release. “Many of these challenges are a result of intergenerational poverty. We know that municipal leaders cannot solve these issues alone, and GCS is helping to bridge this gap through collaboration, innovative programs and strategic partnerships.”

