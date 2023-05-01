ATLANTA – Georgia City Solutions, the Georgia Municipal Association’s nonprofit, will hold its inaugural Community Impact Awards event at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta on May 18. The event will showcase the impactful and innovative work GCS is doing to help Georgia cities thrive and provide all residents with opportunities to reach their full potential.
“Georgia City Solutions was created to help cities address the major challenges which may be holding cities back and preventing them and their residents from reaching their full potential,” GCS Board Chair Kirby Thompson said in a news release. “Many of these challenges are a result of intergenerational poverty. We know that municipal leaders cannot solve these issues alone, and GCS is helping to bridge this gap through collaboration, innovative programs and strategic partnerships.”
GCS is creating innovative solutions in municipal work force development, equity and inclusion, youth leadership, and early literacy to help cities address these challenges. To shine a spotlight on positive efforts in these areas, GCS will honor and celebrate those examples that are making a significant impact in communities around the state.
The following honorees will be recognized during the event:
-- Individual: Annise Mabry for her work in the area of work force development, youth engagement and DEI in rural Georgia;
-- Organization: Creature Comforts Brewing Co. for the Get Comfortable Initiative to improve the percentage of Athens-Clarke County third-graders reading on grade level from 20% — where it sits today — to 60%;
Cities:
-- Dublin for its longstanding commitment to elevating youth leadership and engagement through the Dublin Youth Council, the Dublin-Laurens County Teen Court, and the Summer Youth Works programs.
-- Lawrenceville for the city’s commitment to strengthening community relations, advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, and enhancing youth leadership and engagement.
-- Valdosta for its work in youth leadership and engagement, and workforce development through the Great Promise Partnership program.
Proceeds raised from the inaugural Community Impact Awards event will allow GCS to enhance and expand its programs to even more cities across Georgia in the areas of equity and inclusion, municipal work force development, youth leadership and engagement, as well as literacy, which underpins each of these areas.
The interactive event will start with a reception, Porsche ride-along experiences and a silent auction, followed by a seated dinner program emceed by Donna Lowry of Georgia Public Broadcasting and opening remarks provided by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.