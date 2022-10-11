migration DNR.jpg

Birders and nature enthusiasts should not miss the chance to see migratory birds, such as these American oystercatchers, passing through some of coastal Georgia’s best viewing areas this fall.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Birders and nature enthusiasts should not miss the chance to see migratory birds passing through some of coastal Georgia’s best viewing areas this fall.

Wildlife biologist Tim Keyes of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources describes the coast as “full of bird activity.”

Recommended for you

Tags