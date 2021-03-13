WASHINGTON – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, D-Ga., released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, H.R. 8, and the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021, H.R. 1446:
As a longtime supporter of the 2nd Amendment, I fully support the need for background checks to buy a firearm. These two bills will close loopholes and save lives by preventing people who are a danger to themselves or others from purchasing firearms legally. Our current laws allow thousands of people to buy guns without a completed background check every year, threatening public safety and our law enforcement. We simply must do better to protect our citizens.
The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, H.R. 8, has notable exceptions to the background check rule including to give a gun as a gift to a family member; loan a gun for hunting or target shooting; or temporarily transfer a gun for self-defense.
The Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021, H.R. 1446, increases the amount of time for the FBI to complete a background check from three days to 10 days.
