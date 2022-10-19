Early-Voting-Cobb-County-980x735.jpg

Georgia voters surpassed the Day 2 2020 presidential election record for early voting on Tuesday.

 File Photo

As of Wednesday morning, slightly more than 268,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 134,005 showing up on Tuesday. Tuesday’s total marks a 75.3% increase from Day 2 of 2018 midterm early voting, and an astounding 3.3% increase over the second day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.

