ATLANTA – Georgia voters surpassed the Day 2 2020 presidential election record for early voting on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday morning, slightly more than 268,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 134,005 showing up on Tuesday. Tuesday’s total marks a 75.3% increase from Day 2 of 2018 midterm early voting, and an astounding 3.3% increase over the second day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.
Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. Tuesday’s total marks the first time 2022 early voting surpassed the presidential election totals.
“We’re extremely pleased that so many Georgians are able to cast their votes, in record numbers and without any reports of substantial delays,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “This is a testament to the hard work of Georgia’s election workers, the professionals who keep our elections convenient and secure.”
Reports of long lines were rare, with some lines in the metro areas being reported. No substantial delays were reported Tuesday. Early voting turnout is expected to increase during the last week of the period. All counties will have mandatory Saturday voting this coming Saturday. To find early voting locations and hours in a specific county, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.
Turnout numbers through 10/18:
-- Total turnout: 291,740
-- Early in-person: 268,050
-- Absentee: 23,690
-- New turnout since previous day: 145,936
-- Early in-person since previous day: 134,005
-- Absentee since previous day: 11,931
Turnout through same day in 2020:
-- Early In-Person: 266,403
Turnout Through Same Day in 2018:
Early in-person: 147,289
More information can be found on the Secretary of State’s Data Hub: Data Hub -- 2022 General Election, Georgia Secretary of State (ga.gov).