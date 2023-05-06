STATESBORO -- The Georgia Cotton Commission announced this week the guest speakers at the commission’s 2023 Mid-Year Meeting, scheduled for July 26 at the Nesmith-Lane Conference Center in Statesboro.
The inaugural Mid-Year Meeting is held in conjunction with a UGA Cotton Pre-Harvest Workshop conducted by members of the UGA Research & Extension Cotton Team as well as the Georgia pre-harvest safety meeting of the Southeastern Cotton Ginners Association. The UGA Cotton Pre-Harvest Workshop will feature sessions at which attendees will receive a 2023 crop update and defoliation considerations, pre-harvest economic update and marketing considerations, and late-season pest management considerations.
The program speakers are Bart Fischer, co-director of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University, and Hank Reichle, president and CEO of Staplcotn.
Fischer is an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M. His research focuses on solving real-world policy problems for agricultural producers and on anticipating potential policy changes for Congress to consider. Before joining the university in September 2019, he held positions with the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture, most recently as the Deputy Staff Director & Chief Economist under the leadership of Congressman Mike Conaway.
Fischer holds degrees from Oklahoma State University, Cambridge University, and Texas A&M University. He is part of the fifth generation to be raised on his family’s wheat, cotton, and cattle operation in southwest Oklahoma, where he continues to be actively involved.
Reichle is president/CEO of Staplcotn, headquartered in Greenwood, Miss. Founded in 1921, Staplcotn is the oldest cotton marketing cooperative in the U.S., and it markets approximately 2.5 million to 3 million bales of U.S. cotton annually on behalf of its more than 5,000 members. A Mississippi native, Reichle received a degree at the University of Mississippi. He has been with Staplcotn since 2004 and was promoted to the position of president/CEO in 2018 after working in public accounting and for The Seam.
Reichle serves on the boards of the National Cotton Council, AMCOT, The Seam, the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, and the Memphis Branch of the St. Louis Federal Reserve. He is also a former president of Cotton Council International and is involved in several community and civic organizations and is active in his local church.
During the lunch program, Tillman White with the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol will provide an overview of the protocol’s program and how producers can benefit from the Climate Smart Cotton Program as well as the presentation of the Georgia Quality Cotton Awards for the 2022 crop.