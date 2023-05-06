cotton.jpg

The Georgia Cotton Commission announced this week the guest speakers at the commission’s 2023 Mid-Year Meeting, scheduled for July 26 at the Nesmith-Lane Conference Center in Statesboro.

The inaugural Mid-Year Meeting is held in conjunction with a UGA Cotton Pre-Harvest Workshop conducted by members of the UGA Research & Extension Cotton Team as well as the Georgia pre-harvest safety meeting of the Southeastern Cotton Ginners Association. The UGA Cotton Pre-Harvest Workshop will feature sessions at which attendees will receive a 2023 crop update and defoliation considerations, pre-harvest economic update and marketing considerations, and late-season pest management considerations.

