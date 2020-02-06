DEVATUR – Through the collaborative efforts of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Department of Corrections, the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Database is now operational. The GCSGD is a statewide repository and intelligence database that contains information about various criminal street gangs, criminal street gang members, and associates and criminal street gang activities.
As outlined in O.C.GA. §16-15-11, the purpose of the GCSGD is:
-- To expand the recognition and identification of criminal street gangs, their members/associates and criminal street gang activities;
-- To increase officer safety by improving the sharing of information among multiple jurisdictions using computer intelligence database technology;
-- To enhance community security through the prosecution of criminal street gangs and their members/associates.
Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release the database will serve as a statewide information bank in the effort to curtail gang activity.
“Criminal street gangs are plaguing neighborhoods across Georgia," Kemp said. "Thanks to the leadership of GBI Director Vic Reynolds and our partners at DCS and GDC, this database will serve as a vital tool for law enforcement to hold violent criminals accountable and keep Georgia families safe.
Reynolds said the database will allow for better communication among law enforcement agencies.
“We are proud of this collaborative effort to provide a repository on gangs around the state," GBI director said. "Gangs don’t abide by city or county boundaries. With this statewide database operational, law enforcement across jurisdictional lines will be able to work together more efficiently and effectively to tie cases together to make Georgia safer.”
The statute for the GCSGD was enacted in 2010. Under Kemp’s administration, the implementation of this database has been made a priority. The following agencies participated in the pilot program: DCS, GDC, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow Police Department, South Fulton Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, and the GBI. The statistics associated with the data remain fluid, but as of today, the system contains more than 100 gangs and more than 17,000 gang members and associates.
All state, county, and municipal law enforcement, prosecution and corrections agencies, offices, and departments may timely furnish information acquired relating to criminal street gangs and criminal gang activity to the GBI to be included in the GCSGD. To become a participating agency/authorized user, interested persons may email GCSGD@gbi.ga.gov requesting access and to complete the necessary training.
