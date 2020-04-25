ATLANTA – Georgia’s dairy farmers, along with Kroger Atlanta Division, have come together to deliver milk from the farm to the front lines. The new Great Georgia Give campaign will deliver 24,000 half-gallons of local Georgia milk to first responders and health care workers across the Atlanta metro area.
This four-week campaign kicked on Friday at Centennial Farms in Atlanta. Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black delivered the opening remarks and helped load half-gallons of local Georgia milk supplied by Dairy Farmers of America and Kroger’s Centennial Farms into a refrigerated truck. Donations were accepted at Wellstar Health System’s six locations, the two Atlanta-based Ronald McDonald Houses and Northside Hospital’s five locations.
“This incredible show of support to feed and nourish our first responders and families in need with local Georgia milk is the type of action our communities need right now,” Black said. “I am proud of our state’s dairy farmers for giving back and for the continued work they do to provide safe and wholesome milk and dairy foods to our families, even during this crisis.”
The Great Georgia Give is led by Milk on My Mind, a dairy awareness program initiated and funded by Georgia dairy farmers through the Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Commission for Milk and developed and managed by Atlanta-based marketing and PR agency The Partnership.
Kroger has committed to match the milk donations made by Great Georgia Give to increase the support in local communities. The milk donation of 24,000 half-gallons represents $60,000 contributed by Kroger Atlanta Division, DFA and Kroger’s Centennial Farms.
Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, dairy farmers in Georgia have suffered major disruptions in their supply chain, causing milk to have to be discarded. The Great Georgia Give will help to ensure Georgia dairy farmers can continue to nourish families and community with safe, wholesome milk.
“Our Georgia dairy farmers are on the front lines producing milk and dairy foods. In parallel, they appreciate the work being done by our health care and first responders and want to give back,” said Paul Johnson, a Georgia dairy farmer and board chairman of Georgia Agriculture Commodity Commission for Milk. “We appreciate our partners DFA and Kroger for making this contribution possible and extend a thank you to Nicole Duvall with the Georgia Mobile Classroom for delivering the donations on dairy farmers’ behalf.”
In the coming weeks, the remaining 24,000 half-gallons of local Georgia milk will be donated to health care workers and first responders in Augusta, Macon and Savannah.
“Knowing that so many people are struggling right now due to the coronavirus, it’s been hard to watch milk go to waste,” said Adam Graft, a DFA member and local dairy farmer from Americus. “I’m proud that we could all come together and figure out a way to get this done. As farmers, we work hard day in and day out to help make food for our local communities, so being able to make this donation to first responders and health care workers on the front lines here in Georgia feels really good.”
For more information about the program, visit greatgeorgiagive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.