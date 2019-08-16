ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities has announced the 2019 Suicide Prevention Conference in collaboration with the Georgia College and State University Coalition.
The conference will take place Sept. 23-25 at Lodge and Spa at Callaway Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive in Pine Mountain. The theme for the conference is "Connect, Communicate, Care."
The goal of the conference is to provide a forum for supportive learning to those who share an interest in suicide prevention, intervention and postvention.
“Becoming more informed and educated about mental health wellness is the start to reducing the stigma associated with mental illness,” DBHDD Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald said. “This year’s conference is not only a major learning event for suicide prevention stakeholders, but is also an opportunity for professionals, suicide loss survivors and attempt survivors alike to bolster prevention and intervention strategies in their jurisdiction.”
Featured speakers include Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News chief medical correspondent and author of "Life After Suicide;" Dr. Alex Crosby, medical epidemiologist for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dorian A. Lamis, licensed and board-certified clinical psychologist and assistant professor at Emory University School of Medicine; and 2016 Miss America Betty Maxwell and husband Spencer Maxwell, both suicide loss survivors and mental health advocates.
In addition, more than 25 workshops, interactive discussion panels, forums and poster sessions are planned.
Registration will be capped at 275 participants. Register by visiting https://DBHDD.cvent.com/2019SuicidePC.
Questions about the conference can be directed to Walker Tisdale, director of suicide prevention, at walker.tisdale@dbhdd.ga.gov or call (404) 657-2362. For further information, visit https://dbhdd.georgia.gov/suicide-prevention.
The Georgia DBHDD is the state agency that supports people with mental health needs, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.