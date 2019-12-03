ATLANTA -- The Democratic Party of Georgia announced that, after a full meeting of the DPG’s Executive Committee on Nov. 25, the party has submitted 18 candidates to appear on the 2020 Democratic Presidential Preference Primary ballot.
“Georgia is the battleground for 2020, and Georgia Democrats are proud to submit a diverse, strong group of candidates for our presidential primary next spring,” Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams said. “The road to the White House runs through Georgia, and we know that any one of our Democratic candidates will lead the way in taking Georgia and national Democrats to victory up and down the ticket.”
In compliance with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Delegate Selection Plan, the party followed an open process, publicized the plan on the party’s website, and included all candidates who submitted their written request to be included by the established deadline and met the requirements of DPG’s Delegate Selection Plan and the DNC’s Delegate Selection Rules and Call for the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
The full list of candidates is below:
Michael Bennet
Joseph R. Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg
Cory Booker
Steve Bullock
Pete Buttigieg
Julián Castro
John K. Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Kamala Harris
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Bernie Sanders
Joe Sestak
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Marianne Williamson
Andrew Yang