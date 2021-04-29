ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation's State Supported Funding Program will host an online webinar May 5 for small business owners interested in learning about routine maintenance opportunities in southwest Georgia.
Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses will have the opportunity to learn about eligibility for bidding on projects funded by H.B. 170, and how to identify and respond to routine maintenance projects via the Department of Administrative Services.
Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to hear about projects forecast in the area from Georgia DOT District 4 Maintenance Contract Manager Scott Chambers, Assistant District 4 Maintenance Manager Donnie Carter and District 4 EEO Officer Elizabeth Michael.
The webinar offers an opportunity for DBEs, small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses to establish themselves as qualified contractors with the state, learn about supportive services available to them and become acquainted with the Georgia DOT Supportive Service staff.
WHAT: SSFP -- Webinar Outreach
WHEN: May 5, 10-11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Virtual/online vent
COST: Free for DBEs, small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses
CONTACT: Anthony Miles, amiles@mhm-cpa.com, (678) 420-5500
The State Supported Funding Program conducts events and workshops across Georgia. Find an upcoming event or see the agency's event calendar at http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/SSFP. For information about the Georgia DOT State Supported Funding Program, visit www.gdotstateprojects.com.
