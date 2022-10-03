lane reductions.jpg

To further advance the Transform 285/400 interchange reconstruction project to final completion, the contractor for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close one Interstate 285 eastbound lane as early as Oct. 8 between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road for bridge demolition and reconstruction at Glenridge Drive, State Route 400, and Peachtree Dunwoody Road. 

 Special Illustration: Georgia DOT

ATLANTA – To further advance the Transform 285/400 interchange reconstruction project to final completion, the contractor for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close one Interstate 285 eastbound lane as early as Oct. 8 between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road for bridge demolition and reconstruction at Glenridge Drive, State Route 400, and Peachtree Dunwoody Road. The closure of one lane in the westbound direction will follow approximately two weeks later.

The bridge replacements and associated I-285 lane closures eastbound and westbound will take at least eight months to complete and are expected to cause extreme delays on I-285 around and approaching the work zone.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.