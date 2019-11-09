TIFTON – Single-day closures are scheduled next week for concrete maintenance on two ramps on Interstate 75 at Exit 99/State Route 300 in Crisp County.
A Georgia Department of Transportation crew will work to replace several broken concrete slabs. Work is scheduled Tuesday on the northbound on-ramp. The southbound off-ramp will be closed Wednesday or Thursday. The dates are weather permitting and subject to change. Traffic will be routed to Georgia 90 and U.S. 280/Georgia 30, which is Exit 101. Traffic interruptions are posted on the interactive map at http://www.511ga.org/ or the 511 app.