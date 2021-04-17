TIFTON – Contractors are scheduled to begin work Monday on improvements to Second Street in Tifton, the state Department of Transportation announced in a news release.
The construction zone will extend from the intersection of U.S. 82 to Virginia Avenue. Drivers should expect temporary lane closures, traffic pattern shifts and possible brief delays. No long-term lane closures are expected. Construction in the downtown Tifton area will be performed at night to allow parking at local businesses.
The $1.08 million Second Street milling and resurfacing project is funded by the Transportation Investment Act and is expected to be completed this summer.
Visit http://ga-tia.com/Project/List/soga for more information on TIA projects in the Southern Georgia Region.
