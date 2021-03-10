ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The public comment period will be open through March 31.
The STIP is Georgia DOT’s four-year plan for transportation and capital improvement. The STIP lists federally-funded projects statewide, except for those located in Metropolitan Planning Organizations — generally areas in Georgia with big cities.
The STIP public involvement process gives all citizens and interested stakeholders the opportunity to provide input on how your tax dollars will be invested for the next four years. However, in keeping with Governor Brian Kemp’s directive to keep state government agencies functioning safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, GDOT is hosting a virtual public involvement platform for input on the STIP which can be viewed at the www.dot.ga.gov/STIPoutreach website.
This website provides the opportunity to learn about the projects included in the STIP and allows you to offer comments through an online survey. Visitors to the site can view projects using an interactive mapping tool. Citizens wishing to view printed displays of the mapped projects for their GDOT District in person can do so by calling their GDOT district office to schedule a time to stop by during business hours Monday-Friday. District contact information includes:
District 1: 1475 Jesse Jewell Parkway Suite 100, Gainesville, Ga. 30501, (770) 532-5500;
District 2: 643 Highway 15 South, Tennille, Ga. 31089, (478) 552-4600;
District 3: 115 Transportation Blvd., Thomaston, Ga. 30286, (706) 646-6900;
District 4: 710 W. Second Street, Tifton, Ga. 31794, (229) 391-5430;
District 5: 204 North Highway 301, Jesup, Ga. 31546, (912) 427-5711;
District 6: 30 Great Valley Parkway, White, Ga. 30184, (678) 721-5286.
Involvement in this outreach process helps inform GDOT what residents care most about, like commute times, safety and beyond. Questions and comments regarding the STIP may also be sent to the Georgia DOT Planning Office at STIPCoordinator@dot.ga.gov.
