MONROE COUNTY (WGCL) -- An alert security system and quick responding deputies helped nabbed an alleged burglar red-handed.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, a homeowner called 9-1-1 reporting the homeowner’s security system reportedly captured someone attempting to break into their home.
The incident happened on Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at a home on Happy Lane in High Falls.
“Deputies responded immediately, however, the suspect was scared away by deputies. The sheriff’s office searched the area and located the suspect hiding inside a boat at another residence on Happy Lane”, a press release stated.
The alleged suspect, Justin Bradford, 30, was transported to the Monroe County Jail and is facing burglary charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.