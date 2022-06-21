Georgia District Exchange Club holds convention in Albany

ALBANY – The Albany Exchange Club recently played host to the state’s 2022 district convention that included a golf tournament, with proceeds earmarked for child abuse prevention, and the installation of officers.
The Exchange Club of Georgia also highlighted two outstanding young people during the three-day convention.
On the final day of the gathering, the Georgia District named Vaibhav Mishra, a recent high school graduate in Dublin, as the Youth of the Year. Mishra received $1,500 to continue his education and will compete at the national level.
Kaylee Keene was named the winner of the Accepting the Challenge of Excellence (ACE) Award. Abandoned at an early age and cycling through at least nine foster homes, she graduated with her high school class and has been accepted into several colleges.
“It is hard to express the emotion from hearing from these two outstanding youths and know there is still a future for our country,” Albany Exchange Club member Gary Knight said. “If you ever wonder about the youth of this country, these two winners would help ease your mind and (let you) know there are some exceptional young people to help lead us.”
Georgia is the largest district among the national Exchange Club, and the state’s convention is one of the largest held each year.
The first day included the golf tournament and picnic that drew about 120, including a silent auction that also raised money for abuse prevention.
The following day, there was a “One Nation Under God” breakfast and memorial service for exchange members who died during the previous year. On the final morning of the convention, the Albany Exchange Club presented checks to Open Arms of Albany and five other centers and organizations that offer services for abused children.
The convention concluded with the installation of new officers.
Among those attending were Tracey Edwards, CEO of the National Exchange Club; David Johnson, incoming national president; Kathy Mize, current national president, and Gary Leonard, Region 10 vice president.
