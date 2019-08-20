SAVANNAH – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division named Cpl. Quinn Fogle from Early County as its 2019 Game Warden of the Year at the sixth annual Game Warden Awards Banquet in Savannah recently.
Game Warden First Class Patrick Gibbs, who is assigned to Evans County in southeast Georgia, received the James R. Darnell Award as the runner-up for the award.
“These game wardens are leaders of the pack, and they share the common characteristics of teamwork, dedication and a willingness to do whatever it takes to get the job done,” DNR Commissioner Mark Williams said. “I greatly appreciate their contributions to conservation law enforcement and to generally keeping the citizens of Georgia safe.”
DNR officials said Fogle, who also picked up two other awards at the banquet -- Investigative Game Warden of the Year and Georgia Boating Officer of the Year -- had a stellar year protecting and preserving Georgia’s natural and cultural resources and keeping boaters safe on lakes Seminole and Walter F. George. During the year, he documented 153 citations, 128 warnings and 141 violation assists, exceeding the region average by more than 300 percent.
His violator activity is 197 contacts above average and entails more than 15 percent of the region’s workload. Some examples of his violator contacts include 91 arrest warrants issued to 10 suspects, 10 search warrants, one hunting under the influence and nine Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act arrests. On the water, he detected and arrested 13 vessel operators for boating under the influence and assisted with 12 other BUI arrests.
Fogle's arrests/assists accounted for more than 80 percent of Region V’s BUI incidents for the year. He also logged 200 hours during 43 boating safety patrols, DNR officials said.
Gibbs also took home some additional hardware, winning the Rocky Wainwright Waterfowl Award for his efforts enforcing waterfowl hunting laws. Last year, Gibbs dedicated 866 hours to wildlife enforcement, 249 hours to fishing enforcement and 298 hours to boating enforcement.
He documented 223 hunting license checks with 80 assists, 293 fishing license checks with 75 assists, and conducted 125 vessel inspections. He was directly responsible for apprehending six groups of night deer hunters resulting in 39 individuals being charged with more than 100 violations.
Gibbs led the region in total contacts and most categories, including BUIs, hunting turkey over bait, groups of night deer hunters caught, waterfowl violations and hunting waterfowl after hours.
The Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division serves through law enforcement, education and community involvement.