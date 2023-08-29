Georgia DOT announces lane change on Bellville Road in Lowndes County

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced a traffic shift on Bellville Road in Lowndes County.

 Special Photo: GDOT

VALDOSTA — A shift in traffic on Bellville Road in Lowndes County went into effect on Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced.

The traffic shift is part of the DOT’s project to widen Bellville Road from the I-75 interchange north to Georgia Highway 7.

