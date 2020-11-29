ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 21 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects in October totaling $52,247,617.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $16.2 million, was awarded to Everett Dykes Grassing Company Inc. to widen and reconstruct 3.63 miles of Interstate1/State Route 4 from State Route 56 to west of State Route 15/State Route 29 in Toombs County. The second-largest contract, $3.6 million, was awarded to C & H Paving Inc. to widen and reconstruct passing lanes on State Route 43 in Lincoln County. Both contracts represent 38 percent or $20 million of the awarded funds and are Transportation Investment Act (TIA) projects.
Two additional TIA projects were awarded for resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation at various locations in Bacon and McDuffie counties.
In 2012, voters in three Georgia regions approved a 10-year 1 percent sales tax to fund regional and local transportation improvements. In 2018, an additional region was added. Georgia DOT is responsible for the management of the budget, schedule, execution and delivery of all projects contained in the Approved Investment Lists. To learn more, visit: http://www.ga-tia.com/.
Safety contracts represent 14 percent, or $7.1 million of the awarded funds. These projects include the installation of rumble strips, interchange lighting upgrades and roundabout construction at various locations across the state.
The remaining 48 percent, or $25.1 million, is allotted for resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation and bridge construction projects at various locations throughout the state.
The October awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2021 to $366.5 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2021 began July 1.
Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on Oct. 16, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Oct. 30.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit: http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.
