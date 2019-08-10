Georgia DOT awards $23.6 million for construction in southwest Georgia

TIFTON — The Georgia Department of Transportation said three Coffee County bridges built in 1955 and showing structural signs of age are going to be replaced with wider bridges that meet current design standards.
The triple bridge replacement on State Route 32 represents the largest dollar investment in southwest Georgia infrastructure among recently-awarded contracts.
The bridges are over 17 Mile River and Otter Creek east of Douglas and Bear Creek about a mile west of Nicholls. Traffic is expected to be diverted to temporary bridges during construction.
The new Bear Creek bridge will be built to the north of the existing structure. All will have two, 12-foot travel lanes and eight-foot shoulders. The construction cost of the three bridge replacements is $13.7 million, officials with GDOT said.
Resurfacing projects make up the bulk of the remainder of contracts awarded. Those are for State Route 112 in Mitchell County from the Worth County line to the Grady County line, State Route 32 in Turner County from the Worth County line to west of State Route 112 and River Road in Lanier County from State Route 64 to U.S. Highway 221/State Route 37.
River Road resurfacing is a Transportation Investment Act project. More information on TIA is available at www.ga-tia.com/Project/List/soga.
Officials with GDOT said they are also continuing to assist local governments with making their roads safer with sign and striping upgrades at 14 county road locations in Lee County.