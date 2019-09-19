ATLANTA — Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 21 rehabilitation and resurfacing contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $45,774,570.
The project bids were received on Aug. 16, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Aug. 30. Among them is 20.9 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Road 256 beginning at the Colquitt County line and extending to SR 33, and beginning west of U.S. 319/SR 256 and extending to the Worth County line.
It has a completion date of July 31, 2020. Reames and Son Construction Company Inc. is doing the work for the amount of $4,596,645.69.
The largest single investment contract, worth $5 million, was awarded to S & D Industrial Painting, Inc. This bridge preservation project includes painting of the steel superstructure, placing a co-polymer overlay on the bridge deck and replacing the bridge joints at nine locations across Cobb County.
This contract, along with 10 other bridge rehabilitation contracts, represent 44 percent or $19.9 million of the awarded funds.
The second largest single investment contract, $4.8 million, was awarded to Everett Dykes Grassing Co. Inc. The company was hired to resurface SR 19 from the Wheeler County line to north of SR 29 in Laurens County.
This contract, along with eight other resurfacing contracts, represent 50 percent or $22.7 million of the awarded funds. There is $2.9 million allotted for a safety project to upgrade traffic signals at various locations across Walton County.
The August awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2020 to $82 million. The fiscal year began on July 1.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place. Revisions have been made to the July letting, and the previously deferred contract has been awarded.
For more information on contracts and project lists, visit dot.ga.gov.