ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation’s offices of accounting, IT, and procurement were recognized for excellence in use of technology and commitment to procurement excellence, respectively.
"Every office within Georgia DOT is consistently working to improve delivery of projects, enhance processes and find ways to make our department one that works better," Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, said in a news release. "It is always exciting when a team gets recognized by industry experts for their hard work, and I couldn't be more proud of the offices of accounting, IT and procurement for what they have accomplished over the last year."
On Sept. 9, during the 2021 Georgia Digital Government Summit, the offices of accounting and IT were awarded a 2021 Technology Innovation Showcase award in its business process innovations category for their success in effectively reducing invoice processing time using a tool called Perceptive Content. Since implementing Perceptive Content in 2020, Georgia DOT's accounts payable team has processed more than 123,000 invoices, averaging more than 5,000 per month, and reduced the average time for payment from three weeks to just one week.
Announced recently, the office of procurement was one of just seven state agencies across the U.S. and Canada awarded the 26th annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement for 2021 from the National Procurement Institute. The AEP award is earned by public and nonprofit agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership and e-Procurement.
Additionally, two members of the office of procurement, Maria Roux and Spencer Lord, became Certified Professional Public Buyers after receiving their national certifications from the Universal Public Procurement Certification Council. These certifications demonstrate a standard of competency as they are highly regarded and respected among procurement professionals and employers involved in the public sector.
