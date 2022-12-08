dot weather.png

Georgia DOT's Assistant State Maintenance Engineer Emily Fish talks about winter weather preparations.

 Special Photo: Georgia DOT

ATLANTA – This week is the National Weather Service’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Georgia Department of Transportation is reminding the public of its efforts year-'round to prepare for the winter weather season. Winter officially arrives Dec. 21.

“Each year we take a look at past winter weather events and evaluate lessons learned, outcomes achieved and opportunities for future improvement to ensure we are as prepared as we can be when snow or ice threatens to impact our roads,” Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry said in a news release.

