dot bottlenecks.jpg

Special Illustration

 Special Illustration: Georgia DOT

ATLANTA – The American Transportation Research Institute recently released its 2023 Top Truck Bottleneck List, which cited several Atlanta-area corridors and interchanges. Each year, ATRI measures the level of truck-involved congestion at more than 300 locations on the national highway system and develops a list of the top 100 bottlenecked areas.

For several years and prior to the release of this year’s report, the Georgia Department of Transportation has continued to work systematically and efficiently to remedy these points of serious congestion to improve travel times, enhance safety, and support Georgia’s growing economy.

