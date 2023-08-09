ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation earned a regional award in the 2023 America’s Transportation Awards competition at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials' annual meeting held in Mobile, Ala.

Georgia DOT’s winning submission, the “Historic 5th Street Pedestrian Bridge Rehabilitation Project,” won in the Quality of Life/Community Development, Small Project category and competed alongside projects of similar size and scope from the 14-state SASHTO region, which includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia in addition to Georgia.

