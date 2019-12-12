SAVANNAH – Dougherty County Elections officials were part of the largest such meeting in U.S. history this week. More than 700 local and state elections officials from across Georgia attended the four-day conference, the largest conference of its kind in the country and a record attendance for the Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials.
“This turnout illustrates how closely the state and county officials work together to ensure Georgians enjoy smooth, accurate and secure elections,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “This conference focuses on training the people who run the elections just as the Secure the Vote voter-education initiative I launched last week is about preparing voters. Good education yields good results.”
In preparation for the 2020 contests, the state conference had specialized topics, including the implementation of the state’s new secure paper-ballot voting system. Raffensperger gave the keynote address.
Coordinated by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia, the conference included presentations on outreach and voter education, overseas voters, voter-registration drives by independent groups, advance voting, recent legislation, Election Day tasks and use of the state’s voter-registration system. State officials and representatives of the maker of the new voting system, Dominion Voting Systems, offered training and answered questions.
Among those attending were election superintendents from the six counties that participated in a pilot of the paper-ballot system during this fall’s municipal elections. They talked about the lessons they learned from the extraordinarily low incident rate of 0.164 percent during the Nov. 5 election and the error-free runoffs Dec. 3.
“I do believe a lot of (the record attendance) has to do with the new machines,” Jean Lord, event manager with the Vinson Institute, said in a news release. “This is the education for election leaders to find out more about the pilot and be ready for the Presidential Preference Primary and the 2020 general election. I think that’s what really drove up the numbers, plus the opportunity to see Secretary Raffensperger speak on Wednesday.”
Recounts with paper ballots are a process that hasn’t been possible in the last 17 years as Georgia used first-generation electronic voting. A new topic from past conferences will be post-election audits. With paper ballots, elections officials can now perform risk-limiting audits, which are scientific sampling techniques to assess the election results.
The Georgia Secretary of State is the state’s chief election officer and has the mission to help ensure secure and accurate elections. County election officials run the actual elections and handle voter registration.
Georgia is a leader in election innovation and access with automatic voter registration through the Department of Driver Services, three weeks of early voting – including a Saturday, and no-excuse absentee voting. It is the top state in the number of motor voter registrations and in the last election cycle experienced record registration and a record increase in turnout.